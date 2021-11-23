A couple found dead at a home in Lancashire have been named by police. Tricia Livesey, who was 57 and 60-year-old Anthony Tipping were both found dead at a house in Higher Walton on Saturday. Both died from stab wounds.

Police were called to a property in Cann Bridge Street on Saturday afternoon. Officers forced their way in and found their bodies.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has now been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Lancashire Police say the family of the victims have been made aware of the latest developments and are being supported by liaison officers.

I appreciate that their deaths and the manner in which they died must have been a terrible shock to those who knew them. While we have arrested one man – who has now been detained under the Mental Health Act – our enquiries into this incident are very much ongoing and if anyone has any information which could help us I would urge them to get in touch. Det Chief Insp Pauline Stables, Lancashire Police

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0841 of 20 November 2021.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.