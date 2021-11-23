Play video

A shopkeeper has been left terrified after he was held up at gunpoint by two masked men who raided an off-licence.

The men, armed with a shotgun and a knife, burst into KG Off-Licence in Heywood, Greater Manchester, before demanding money from the till.

One man can be seen pointing a shotgun in the face of the defenceless shopkeeper, whilst another man holding a knife guarded the entrance.

The man armed with the shotgun, dressed in a red hooded jacket and appearing to be wearing a gas mask, then climbs over the shop counter, continuing to point the weapon at the shop worker's face.

His accomplice is wearing a black jacket with a black and white Halloween mask.

The shop employee is made to hand over £400 in cash from the till, while the raiders point both weapons at him.

Both offenders then flee.

The armed men were wearing masks and carried a shotgun and a knife. Credit: KG Off-Licence

The owner of KG Off-Licence, Mohammed Arshad, said: "My colleague was behind the till and the men stole £400 in cash.

"He is okay and wasn't hurt or anything but it was very scary for him when he saw the gun."

They just started demanding money and getting him to open the till. They didn't give him any time to respond. Mohammed Arshad, owner of KG Off-Licence

No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery, which happened at around 1.05pm on Sunday, 21 November, Greater Manchester Police said.

But detectives added they are following "a number of lines of enquiry" to locate the two men.

Mohammed's son, Zaiyn Arshad, said he wanted to thank the local community and their loyal customers for their support.

Zaiyn said: "A lot of people have been coming in and checking on my colleague who was here when it happened.

"We have been here for 18 years and it is a family-run business so everyone knows him and loves him to bits.

"There have been quite a few robberies in the area recently but this is a first for us. We have never had any issues before.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt. As soon as the police were gone we reopened the shop straight away and my colleague was back to work."

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the offenders entering/leaving the shop, is asked to contact Rochdale CID on 0161 856 4668 quoting log 1520 of the 21st November 2021.

Or, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.