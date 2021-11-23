Play video

Where would you go if you wanted to find some the world's finest fabrics? Milan? Possibly Paris? How about the outskirts of Manchester?

Gorton Monastery is now the home to one of the biggest collections of antique fabric and wallpaper patterns.

It provides inspiration for some of the biggest name in the fashion industry, such as ASOS, M&S, Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood.

Designers such as Vivienne Westwood have been inspired by the collection. Credit: PA

The Print Pattern Archive, originally based in New York, consists of more than 50,000 pieces dating back to the 1700s and is estimated to be worth millions of pounds.

It was brought to the UK by top textile designer Cheryl O'Meara. She said: "There's nothing like it in the world. It's a unique collection.

"Designers like Boden, Next and ASOS are all regular clients and come in they're just really blown away and inspired every time."

Some of the world's biggest designers travel to see the collection. Credit: ITV News

Cheryl was gifted the collection by Marlene Goldstein, who started building the archive over three decades ago. She worked for Marlene in New York in 1997, helping to set up a design studio alongside the archive.

Speaking to Granada Reports, Marlene said: "I'm just so thrilled with what she has done with it. I wanted it to live."

Cheryl O'Meara describes how this vintage wallpaper was used by designer Suzannah London to create a 1950s inspired shirt dress.

Cheryl will open the archive to the public on the first Monday of every month, giving talks at 1pm and 3pm.

Find out more about the collection at www.patternprintarchive.com