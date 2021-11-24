East Lancashire Cricket Club leading the way in increasing the number of Asians playing the game
Report by Dan Salisbury-Jones.
As English cricket attempts to repair its damaged reputation after the racism scandal, East Lancashire Cricket Club is leading the way in recruiting young Asian players.
In a year when racism in the game has been highlighted like never before, coach Farouk Hussain has managed to recruit almost 200 players of Asian heritage to the club in Blackburn.
The school teacher says the sport he adores hasn't always shown him love after he and other players experienced racism in the past.
He says everyone can learn lessons from Yorkshire County Cricket's recent well documented problems.
East Lancashire Cricket club has adapted and players get to take part in street cricket events during the winter at Audley Sport and Community Centre. It's given younger players the confidence to join.
Coaches like Farouk say with a renewed focus on inclusion there really is no excuse for Lancashire to miss any more of the talent within its borders.