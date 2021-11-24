Play video

This is the moment a brave mum and daughter fought off a heroin addict who threatened to shoot them in a car park.

Eric Pike followed his victims into a lift before producing what appeared to be a black handgun and demanding their purses.

But they bravely ignored his threats and tackled him before chasing him away.

CCTV from inside the lift of the Q-Park on Hanover Street, Liverpool captured the shocking scenes as they unfolded.

Pike had been lurking close to the lift and stepped inside after deciding to target the mum and her daughter just after 1pm on June 9, 2021.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that they noticed the 50 year old leaning against the lift and looking at the floor as they walked over.

The defendant followed them into the lift. The mother pressed the button... the lift doors closed, the lift started to move and very shortly afterwards the defendant produced a handgun. Chris Hopkins, prosecuting

The court was told that Pike said "sorry to do this girls" before pulling the rear of the gun back as if he was cocking it.

The 50-year-old then demanded: "Give me your purses, money and phones."

Eric Pike Credit: Merseyside Police

CCTV played in court last month revealed what happened next as the younger of the two women confronted Pike before chasing him when the lift doors opened.

She did this despite him threatening: "I'm going to shoot you in the eye."

While Pike fled, the mum pressed the emergency button on the lift.

The daughter later told police: "I think instinct and adrenaline kicked in but once I got back to the car I became teary and upset."

Harrowing victim personal statements detailed how both women, who were in their 50s and 30s, had been left terrified by the ordeal, which has led to flashbacks and anxiety.

The mum said: "I will never get over the fact I thought my daughter could get shot."

The car park on Hanover Street, Liverpool Credit: Google Maps

Judge Garrett Byrne praised the "extraordinary" courage of both women and jailed Pike for seven and a half years, with an extended licence period of two years.

He must serve at least two thirds of his jail term before he can be considered for release. Pike will then be the subject of licence conditions for whatever is left of the seven and a half years, plus a further two years.

Pike, of Windsor Street in Orrell Park, had been arrested days after the incident and, after initially denying involvement, later admitted attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.