A lorry driver is in a critical condition in hospital after he was struck by his own HGV on the M62 in the early hours of this morning. (24 November)

Police say they were contacted just before 1:50am after reports that a man had been seriously injured close to junction seven at Rainhill in St Helens.

It is believed that the driver has been struck by his own lorry before the vehicle crashed into the nearside barrier. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.The driver is currently in hospital in a critical condition with life-changing injuries.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

The crash caused major traffic delays after the road was forced closed to allow investigative work to take place.

Sergeant Steve Smith from the Matrix Roads Policing Unit said: “We are currently working to establish what has taken place in the lead up to this incident.

"I would ask anyone who was travelling along the M62 close to junction seven in the early hours of this morning who saw the vehicle or witnessed anything to contact us."