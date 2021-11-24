Play video

Watch the moment Adam was able to finally raise his scarf above his head

A football fan has finally been able to join his fellow supporters lifting his scarf above his head and singing after being loaned a specialist robotic arm.

25-year-old Liverpool fan Adam Kent lives with an incurable condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophe which restricts his mobility.

The 25-year-old regularly makes the trip from his home in Crosby to Anfield, but for him, it had always been missing one thing - the ability to raise his scarf above his head.

I don't have much enjoyment in my life so to look forward to a match every week, it just gives me a meaning. Adam Kent

He has always had to rely on family members to hold it for him, but after being loaned a sophisticated JACO arm, specially for the occasion, the Reds fan was finally able to fully join others in singing You'll Never Walk Alone.

It is something his family hope they can raise £50,000 to pay for to give Adam the freedom for the rest of his life.

Play video

Report by Granada Reports correspondent Ann O'Connor.

Speaking before the match Adam said: "I'm going to be able experience lifting my Liverpool scarf above my head while singing You'll Never Walk Alone which is something I've never experienced before.

"I feel corrected now. I like seeing it when I see other fans doing it, but it makes me feel like I wish I could do that myself."

I aways have to have someone else hold it, which isn't the same, I can't put it into words really. It will be everything to me. Adam Kent

His twin sister Hannah Cagliarni added: "It is all about Adam achieving his dream, and we as a family are absolutely amazed that he is going to get the chance to do it.

"It is something we never, ever thought he would get to do, so to have this opportunity come forward it is just going to be unbelievable."

Adam has very limited mobility, and needs his parents or sisters to help him perform everyday tasks such as eating, drinking, bathing, and opening doors.

He found out about a new piece of technology while researching his condition online - it can be controlled through his wheelchair, and has motors which mimic a human shoulder, elbow, wrist, and gripping fingers.

What is a JACO arm?

It is a three-fingered hand which is used to help people with upper-body disabilities - allowing them to carry out tasks like picking up objects and opening doors.

Eventually, Adam and his family hope to set up a foundation to help other people pay for the JACO all across the country.