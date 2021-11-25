Iconic buildings and landmarks across the Liverpool City Region will be illuminated bright orange from Thursday 25th November as part of a campaign aimed at ending gender-based violence.

For the second consecutive year Merseyside based charity Savera UK, which tackles culturally-specific abuse such as ‘honour’-based abuse, forced marriage and female genital mutilation, has joined forces with Zonta Club London to support the global ‘Orange The World’ campaign.

Liverpool Town Hall Credit: Savera UK

The two organisations are partnering to raise awareness of gender-based violence and abuse in the UK and around the world.

Landmarks in the Liverpool City Region and beyond will be lit up orange in memory of all those lost to male violence, and also as a symbol of hope for a brighter future free of fear.

They include Liverpool Town Hall, St George’s Hall, Cunard Building, World Museum Liverpool, Merseyside Police Headquarters, Rose Hill and its Canning Place offices, Greystone Footbridge in Knowsley, Mersey Gateway Bridge in Halton and Wallasey Town Hall in Wirral.

Greystone Footbridge, Knowsley Credit: Savera UK

Everton FC will support the campaign by illuminating Goodison Park in solidarity, while Sefton Council will be “lighting up digitally” on 25th November to mark the start of the 16 days of the campaign.

A recently-released government survey also found that 97% of 18–24 year-old women have been sexually harassed, while 80% of all women have been sexually harassed in public.

This year’s campaign ‘Orange the World’ campaign is more vital than ever, as violence against women remains devastatingly pervasive in our society. In the 28 weeks following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard on 3rd March this year, 81 other women were killed in circumstances where the suspect is a man Afrah Qassim, Savera UK CEO and Founder

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “We know there are women and girls – relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues - who are suffering gender-based abuse and violence in our communities every single day.

“Today, and over the next 16 days, we want to make it clear that there is no excuse for abuse. This campaign is about demonstrating our shared commitment to eradicating violence against women and girls. By lighting up some of Merseyside’s most iconic building in orange, we are sending out a visible message that are determined to create a brighter future for women and girls, free from violence and abuse".

To find out more about the Orange the World 2021 campaign click here.