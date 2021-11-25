Counter Terrorism officers say they have finished searching a street in Liverpool following a car explosion outside of the Women's Hospital.

Police sealed off Rutland Avenue, where bomber Emad Al Swealmeen lived, following the attack on Remembrance Sunday.

The 32-year-old died in the blast in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on 14 November.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK at least seven years ago.

Counter Terrorism North West believe Al Swealmeen could have been preparing for the attack since he moved into his flat in Liverpool seven months ago.

While the cordon has been lifted, a scene will remain in place at Al Swealmeen's address, but this is expected to be released in the coming days.

They have thanked the community for their patience since the terrorist incident.

Anyone who has any information should call on 0161 856 1027 quoting Liverpool Women's Hospital incident. Details can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.