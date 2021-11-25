The 'Floating Earth' art installation at a nature reserve near Leigh has been forced to close down three days earlier than planned due to a yellow weather warning.

Internationally acclaimed artist, Luke Jerram, brought his brand new 10-metre high replica of planet earth to Pennington Flash.

However, the North West is set to be hit with high winds and wintery showers over the next few days which has raised safety concerns.

The 10m replica of planet earth floating on Pennington Flash on the opening night. Credit: ITV News

Thousands of residents have booked to see the artwork, which is projected with imagery taken directly from NASA, previously scheduled to float on the lake for ten days.

A spokesperson from Wigan Council said: "For anyone booked on to see this beautiful piece of art from Thursday 25th November onward, we are afraid this will no longer be possible. To clarify, the work is now closed with immediate effect.

We are very sorry not to be able to accommodate everyone booked on for the remaining four days, there will however still be an opportunity to see the work from the 3rd – 11th December at Salford Quays as part of the Lightwaves programme – no tickets required."