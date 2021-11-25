Explainer
Lightopia: Everything you need to know about the magical Manchester festival
The award-winning festival Lightopia has returned to Manchester for the third year in a row to light up Heaton Park once more.
Here's everything you need to know if you're planning a visit this Christmas:
What is the Lightopia Festival?
Lightopia is a lantern and light festival which includes interactive exhibits, immersive light installations, and a magical illuminated trail.
This year's theme is 'A Christmas Fantasy', presenting a cheery collection of never-before-seen illuminations- all with festive feel.
Where is Lightopia happening in the North West?
It is happening in Heaton Park, Manchester.
When can I visit Lightopia?
Lightopia starts on Thursday 25 November and the festivities will continue until Sunday 3 January.
How much do tickets cost?
For adults aged 16 or over, booking in advance costs £20 and buying a ticket on the day costs £22.
For children aged 3-15, booking in advance is £13 and booking on the day costs £15.
Tickets for infants aged two and under are free, but you still need to book tickets on Lightopia's website.
Family tickets booked in advance costs £62 and tickets booked on the day costs £70.
Personal Assistants can book for free but it must be in advance.
Fairground tickets are not included in the ticket price.
How do I get to Lightopia?
Car: There are car parks on site that are available for customers and car parking tickets will be available to purchase online. Disabled parking is available.
Metrolink: Services will take you directly to the Heaton Park and Bowker Vale stops, which are only a few minutes’ walk from Heaton Park. Journeys take around 20 minutes from Manchester city centre.
Bus: Heaton Park is served by existing bus routes from around Greater Manchester: 41, 59, 90, 135 and 484.
Train: You can connect to onward Metrolink services from Victoria and Piccadilly.
Can I bring my dog?
Pets are not allowed except visitors who have an assistance dog.
Are there places to eat?
Yes, Lightopia offers a private dining experience suited for families.
For more information, visit Lightopia's website: https://manchester.lightopiafestival.com/