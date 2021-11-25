Play video

The award-winning festival Lightopia has returned to Manchester for the third year in a row to light up Heaton Park once more.

Here's everything you need to know if you're planning a visit this Christmas:

What is the Lightopia Festival?

Lightopia is a lantern and light festival which includes interactive exhibits, immersive light installations, and a magical illuminated trail.

This year's theme is 'A Christmas Fantasy', presenting a cheery collection of never-before-seen illuminations- all with festive feel.

Some of the displays from this year. Credit: ITV News

Where is Lightopia happening in the North West?

It is happening in Heaton Park, Manchester.

When can I visit Lightopia?

Lightopia starts on Thursday 25 November and the festivities will continue until Sunday 3 January.

It is the third time Lightopia has come to Manchester Credit: ITV News

How much do tickets cost?

For adults aged 16 or over, booking in advance costs £20 and buying a ticket on the day costs £22.

For children aged 3-15, booking in advance is £13 and booking on the day costs £15.

Tickets for infants aged two and under are free, but you still need to book tickets on Lightopia's website.

Family tickets booked in advance costs £62 and tickets booked on the day costs £70.

Personal Assistants can book for free but it must be in advance.

Fairground tickets are not included in the ticket price.

Some of the displays are reflecting a festive feel. Credit: ITV News

How do I get to Lightopia?

Car: There are car parks on site that are available for customers and car parking tickets will be available to purchase online. Disabled parking is available.

Metrolink: Services will take you directly to the Heaton Park and Bowker Vale stops, which are only a few minutes’ walk from Heaton Park. Journeys take around 20 minutes from Manchester city centre.

Bus: Heaton Park is served by existing bus routes from around Greater Manchester: 41, 59, 90, 135 and 484.

Train: You can connect to onward Metrolink services from Victoria and Piccadilly.

The festival will be open until Jan 3 Credit: ITV News

Can I bring my dog?

Pets are not allowed except visitors who have an assistance dog.

Are there places to eat?

Yes, Lightopia offers a private dining experience suited for families.

