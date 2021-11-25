Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Ralf Rangnick to become their interim manager after the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to The Athletic UK, the professional German coach's deal would be subject to Lokomotiv Moscow, Rangnick's current club, agreeing to his release.

A deal has not yet been finalised with Rangnick and it is understood Michael Carrick will remain in charge for Sunday's game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United are said to want a temporary manager to take charge before appointing a permanent boss at the end of the season.

Ralf Rangnick spreads his arms on the sidelines Credit: Jan Woitas/DPA/PA Images

Rangnick, who began his coaching career when he was just 25, is described as one of the most innovative football brains in Europe.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp previously called him the best German coach still in the game.

He is regarded as the creator of the prototype for Klopp’s counter-pressing football and has built up Bundesliga clubs Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig following cash injections.

Rangnick also took lower league side Ulm into Germany's top flight for the first time in their history.

Rangnick surrounded by cameras as Hoffenheim coach in 2008 Credit: A3817 Tobias Hase/DPA/PA Images

The man dubbed 'the professor' by those mocking his appearance is more of a guru to German football.

He has had spells working as an interim manager over the last decade and is currently director of football at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Following former protégées like Klopp and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel to England may have been inevitable.

Manchester United will be hoping his short return to managing will be enough to help them turn the season around.