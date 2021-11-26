Play video

The red carpet was rolled out for a Reds legend at the premiere of a film about the life and career of former Manchester United and England captain Bryan Robson.

'Captain Marvel' as he's known by the United fans, is not someone who normally courts attention but Robson was the star attraction among all the famous faces that included Sir Alex Ferguson, the Rooneys and Gazza at Home in Manchester.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney at the Robbo premiere in Manchester Credit: ITV Granada

The movie is the first time Robson has documented his life story in a film.

The 64 year old played 461 times for United, scoring 99 goals and winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the European Cup Winner's Cup.

Bryan Robson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Harry Maguire at the premiere of Robbo: The Bryan Robson Story.

Robson said: 'It was a bit weird when a friend of mine phoned up and said about the grand kids and they'll have kids and do you not think it would be good to document your life and career. I said I'd think about it.

"Then with the hard times that people were going through with the pandemic I just thought it's a good time to bring something like this out and encourage people to try and achieve things."

Manchester United's current captain Harry Maguire, along with the club's caretaker manager Michael Carrick also attended the event.

Robson's former England teammate Paul Gascoigne said the former United Number 7 was his idol.

Robbo: The Story of Bryan Robson is released on November 29th.