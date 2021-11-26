The capacity at Altrincham FC's stadium has been reduced following 'significant concerns' over crowd safety.

The reduction, which will remain in place for Saturday's (27 November) game versus Southend United, comes as structural and safety concerns were raised at Moss Lane 'several weeks ago'.

Trafford Council say they are in 'close contact with the club' to ensure improvements are made before they allow more fans back into the stadium.

A spokesperson for Trafford Council said: “Trafford Council has taken the difficult decision to reduce the capacity at the stadium following safety concerns which were first raised with the club several weeks ago.

"The Council took the decision to reduce capacity to protect the safety of supporters.

“Environmental Health Officers visited the ground due to issues that had been raised in relation to the safety of the Fan Zone.

"A full review of the stadium was undertaken which has identified further significant concerns with current safety arrangements.

The statement continued: "Although these actions have come at a time when spectator numbers have increased at the club, safety must remain our number one priority.”