Police investigating the death of 12-year-old Ava White, who was fatally stabbed after a Christmas light switch-on in Liverpool, say a number of children are among witnesses.

It is thought Ava was with friends on Church Alley, near Primark, when a "verbal argument" broke out with a group of boys.

Police have confirmed that she was assaulted with a knife, before "collapsing to the ground", and say "a member of the public who witnessed the incident was giving first aid".

She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she died shortly after.

A weapon has yet to be found.

Ava White Credit: Trinity Primary School

Merseyside Police say the offenders were seen running up School Lane across Hanover Street and on to Fleet Street.

Four teenage boys – one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15 - all from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective superintendent Sue Coombes, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have a number of witnesses, including a family members and friends."

She continues to say a small group of young people were present when Eva was assaulted, and say there are a number of witnesses that 'they wish to seek clarity from'.

The police say there is 'a lot of CCTV' that they are searching through to understand how the argument escalated.

Ava is said to have received a "peace ambassador" award in 2019.

Assistant Chief Constable Ngaire Waine said the incident was “sad for the city” but “even sadder” for Ava’s family.

She said: “We will put everything we can to ensure we get justice for her but then I’m sure we will be looking at whether there were things we could have done, or our partners could have done, that might have made a difference, because we never want another 12-year-old, here or anywhere else, to be murdered when they are out and about having fun with their friends.”

Fleet Street, School Lane and Church Alley, in Liverpool city centre, all remain closed while investigations continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help police with their enquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 0899 of 25 November.