Tributes have been paid to 12-year-old Ava White who was "fatally stabbed" following an argument in Liverpool city centre.

The school girl suffered 'catastrophic injuries' following an assault while with friends in an alley, just off Church Street.

Ava collapsed to the ground, and Merseyside Police say "a member of the public who witnessed the incident was giving first aid".

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Flowers have been laid at the scene where Ava White died in Liverpool city centre.

The 12-year-old, who was in year eight at Notre Dame Catholic College, has been called a "much loved and valued member" of the school.

Headteacher Peter Duffy said: “Ava was a much loved, valued and unique member of the Notre Dame family. She was an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends."

Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Ava’s family and friends and all those affected by this utterly tragic event. Peter Duffy, Head Teacher of Notre Dame Catholic College

Mr Duffy added: “My staff are working with students to provide all the support they need at this traumatic time.”

Colin Parry, who founded the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation in Warrington with his wife Wendy, said that Ava had received a Peace Ambassador award from the pair in 2019.

Mr Parry described Ava's death as a "tragic loss" and confirmed the charity, which promotes peace and non-violent conflict, will be returning to her school again on Monday.

Ava had previously attended The Trinity Catholic Primary School in Vauxhall.

Headteacher Rebecca Flynn said they are thinking about those who were close to Ava.

Ava was a much loved pupil, who was a popular, caring member of our school community. Our prayers and thoughts are with Ava's family and her friends. We are left with lasting memories of a bright and respectful little girl. Rebecca Flynn, Headteacher of The Trinity Catholic Primary School

Flowers have been left at the scene on Liverpool's main shopping street, which has been cordoned off as police conduct fingertip searches.

The incident took place just a few hours after the Christmas tree lights switch-on in the city centre.

Four boys – one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, all from Toxteth – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help police with their enquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 0899 of 25 November.