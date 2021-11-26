17 people have been arrested and "significant quantities" of drugs have been seized following a major investigation into organised crime on the Isle of Man.

Operation Redcap has been looking at the activities of crime group members responsible for importing, storing and distributing drugs.

Detectives have also been investigating the removal of criminal property from the island.

Officers say the five-day crackdown, which followed a similar operation earlier this year, was a success.

I want to remind criminals both on and off the island seeking to exploit the Isle of Man that we will continue working to disrupt your activities, gather the evidence against you and then bring you to justice. Supt Stephen Maddocks

Quantities of cash were recovered Credit: Isle of Man Constabulary

Police worked with customs officers, prison dogs and handlers to execute 19 search warrants across the Isle of Man.

The operation continued the intelligence led-checks conducted at the Island's sea and air ports with several people checked about their immigration status.

In total, 17 people were arrested for a combination of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, money laundering, firearms offences, possession of offensive weapons and the offence of removal of criminal property from the island. Many remain on police bail.

One person has been sent to prison for non payment of fines

Bags of cocaine were among the drugs found by officers Credit: Isle of Man Constabulary

Officers say they seized significant quantities of drugs including cocaine and heroin, three firearms, knives, other weapons and a significant quantity of cash believed to be from the proceeds of crime.