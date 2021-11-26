A 12-year-old girl has died following an assault in Liverpool city centre.

It is thought the youngster, named as Ava White, was with friends on Church Alley when Merseyside Police say a "verbal argument" broke out with a group of boys.

An assault is believed to have taken place, where Ava "collapsed to the ground", and officers say "a member of the public who witnessed the incident was giving first aid".

We believe that Ava and her friends had been involved in a verbal argument which culminated in Ava being assaulted causing catastrophic injuries. Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy, Merseyside Police

Police and paramedics attended the scene, shortly after 8.39pm and Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she died a short time later.

Four teenage boys – one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, all from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The street was cordoned off after the incident. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police cordoned off a large part of Church Street near to Primark and the surrounding area following the incident on Thursday 26 November.

Officers are also carrying out fingertip searches in and around Williamson Square.

Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy, said: "Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, who are being supported specialist Family Liaison officers.

"Their world has been torn apart and no parent should ever have to face that knock on the door from police officers to say that their child has died."

A post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Merseyside Police were called an alleyway off Church Street in the city centre at around 8.40pm. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help police with their enquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 0899 of 25 November.

An extensive cordon remains in place at the scene - which includes Williamson Square, Tarleton Street, Church Street, Church Alley, School Lane crossing over Hanover Street on to Fleet Street.

Shops including Marks & Spencer, Primark and Lush on Church Street, one of the city's main shopping streets, were closed on Black Friday due to the police cordon.