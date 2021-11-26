Manchester United move a step closer to making Ralf Rangnick their new manager

Manchester United appear to be a step closer to making Ralf Rangnick their new manager. It is believed that the Reds have agreed terms with his current club Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 63 year old German's appointment as interim manager until the end of the season could be confirmed over the weekend.

The former Hoffenheim, Schalke and RB Leipzig boss - nicknamed the 'Godfather of the Gegenpress' - is widely credited with having influenced the styles of, among others, Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, whose Chelsea side United face at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

United's press came under major scrutiny during the dismal run that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lose his job last weekend, but caretaker boss Michael Carrick said the squad would be able to cope with any new system.

There are lots of different styles in football. We've got a good group of players. Whoever comes in I'm sure they can adapt. There's real talent and good people, good human beings in the squad, so we'll look forward to what's ahead. Michael Carrick

Carrick would not be drawn on Rangnick's anticipated appointment directly, describing it as "speculation and reports" while insisting his focus was purely on Sunday's trip south.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also refused to comment directly about the potential appointment.

He said: "It's not confirmed, it's speculation.

"He did an incredible job at Red Bull Leipzig and Salzburg. He has experience in Germany that is well known but I have never met him."

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said Rangnick's expected arrival is "not good news for other teams".