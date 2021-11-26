Extinction Rebellion protestors have blocked a road near Manchester Airport, as they hold a demonstration outside of the Amazon warehouse in Altrincham.

The 'Black Friday' blockade is part of an international action by Extinction Rebellion targeting 15 Amazon fulfilment centres in the UK, US, Germany and the Netherlands aimed at highlighting Amazon’s “crimes”.

Sunbank Lane near Manchester Airport is currently closed in both directions. Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes.

The group is blocking the road using bamboo structures, lock-ons, and banners with the words ‘MAKE AMAZON PAY’ and ‘INFINITE GROWTH, FINITE PLANET’ on them. They say they intend to stay for at least 48 hours.