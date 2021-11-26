Manchester's Piccadilly station Credit: SOPA Images/SIPA USA/PA Images

Passengers in the north west are being warned of major delays after a train broke down at a key city centre junction.

A Northern service from Buxton to Manchester Piccadilly came to a stop at around 8.30am just before its destination.

It blocked the junction for around 90 minutes, preventing other services from arriving or departing from the north west’s biggest railway station.

The broken down train has now been recovered but Network Rail is warning the issue will cause knock-on delays for train service over several hours.

Our engineers have now moved the train but the fault continues to cause knock-on delays across the region. Chris Pye, Network Rail

Northern tickets are being accepted by a number of other train operators and on Manchester's Metrolink.

People planning to travel today are urged to check National Rail Enquiries and Transport for Greater Manchester for the latest travel information.

Transport for Greater Manchester says the issue has now been resolved but is warning that trains may still be delayed by up to 35 minutes.

This disruption is expected to last into the afternoon