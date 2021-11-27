Storm Arwen leaves thousands in the North West without power

Thousands of homes have been left without power in the North West after winds in excess of 65mph swept across the region and caused severe damage to overhead power lines.

Electricity North West has described the conditions brought about by Storm Arwen as ''treacherous'' as engineers work to fix cables to people's homes.

Teams have already restored electricity to 43,000 homes but a further 31,000 homes are still without power.

Stephanie Trubshaw, Customer Director Electricity North West’s Incident Manager, said: “Conditions are still horrendous across our region with wind gusts still topping 60mph.

“Our teams are working extremely hard to restore power but are still battling the elements as severe winds have led to trees falling on our overhead lines and blocking roads.

“The Met Office weather warnings remain in place throughout the day as do our teams on the ground who are responding to faults.

“We’re aware this is a difficult time for everybody and urge people to check on relatives or neighbours who may need extra support throughout a power cut and please let us know by calling 105.”

You can view live power cut information in the region on Electricity North West’s website at www.enwl.co.uk/powercuts, get in touch on Twitter or Facebook, or by calling for free on 105 from any phone.

Electricity North West offers extra support to customers through its Priority Services Register. For more information and to register visit www.enwl.co.uk/priority.

Customers can stay safe and prepare themselves in the event of potential power cuts by following the simple advice here www.enwl.co.uk/power-cuts/helpful-tips.