WATCH: Shocking video shows havoc wreaked by Storm Arwen in Formby

This shocking video shows the scene in Formby on Merseyside as at least 80 trees were brought down by strong winds as Storm Arwen swept in.

The Met office issued an amber weather warning for the region which was in place from 12am to 9am on Saturday, November 27.

In Formby, huge trees on Kirklake Road fell down blocking the road and narrowly missing homes.

Today local residents were surveying the damage on the street - a main road leading down towards Formby beach.

One resident who didn't want to be named said that she was shocked to wake up to find that a large tree in her garden had been blown over and had knocked down part of her fence.

She was even more shocked when she went onto the street and saw that many more trees had come down along the road.

Residents were shocked to find trees in their gardens uprooted by the storm. Credit: resident photo

''We didn't hear a thing last night so we were completely shocked to see the road was half blocked. A council worker we spoke to said that he had counted at least 81 trees down, and that's just int his small area.''

Credit: Resident photo

Services on Merseyrail were disrupted this morning including the Chester line, Liverpool Central to Southport and the Hunts Cross Line.

