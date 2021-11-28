An animal rescue centre in Merseyside is launching an appeal to make this the last Christmas in their shelter for some of those animals who have yet to find their forever homes.

Freshfields Animal Rescue Centre near Formby says it's high time they found that warm fireside and loving home of their own.

Could you give Rikki a loving home? Credit: Freshfields Animal Rescue

It breaks our hearts that dogs like Rikki are spending another Christmas with us, when what we desperately want for them is a cosy fireside and a warm lap in their very own home. Helen Stanbury, Freshfields Animal Rescue

The centre say that some animals have a harder time finding a home. They might be older, or have ongoing medical issues or behavioural problems, often linked to past trauma or abuse.

The centre have a policy of not putting a healthy animal to sleep and are hoping that compassionate supporters will be able to help them find forever homes for some of the animals.

Suki with staff member Vikki. Can you help Suki have a happy Christmas? Credit: Freshfields Animal Rescue

There are more than 20 dogs and cats who are about to spend their fourth Christmas at Freshfields. The centre say that these animals have seen all their kennel-mates leave before them because they have less complex needs and can appeal to a wider range of adopters.

There are likely to be 400 animals on the waiting list over the next three years so it is vital that homes are found to make room for more animals in need in the future.

Jake would love to find a home in time for Christmas Credit: Freshfields Animal Rescue

The centre are aiming to raise £30,000 so they can offer financially assisted adoption for those animals whose only barrier to a new life is often cost.

They are hoping that being able to offer things like sessions with a behaviourist, help with veterinary bills, long-term medication and transport costs will assist in tackling the obstacles which sometimes deter potential adopters from offering dogs like Rikki a new life.

Even the most caring rescue centre is no substitute for the joy and security of a loving home.

We are appealing to the public to help us make sure there is no animal left behind. You’ve been there for the animals at Freshfields for over 40 years, and we know that you will help us to meet this challenge too. THANK YOU for your amazing support for the animals. We can only be there for them because you are by our side. Helen Stanbury, Freshfields Animal Rescue Centre

