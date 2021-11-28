92-year-old woman seriously injured after BMW ploughs into her bungalow

A 92-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a BMW ploughed into her home today.Images from the scene show the black car embedded inside her bungalow.It's understood the BMW smashed through railings outside the pensioner's home in Bolton early on Sunday morning, before it smashed through her front window.Police confirmed she was inside at the time - and suffered 'serious leg injuries'."She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition," said a Greater Manchester Police spokesman.

A man has been arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of driving offences and assault Credit: MEN Media

A man has been arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of driving offences and assault, GMP added.The smash happened at the approach to a mini-roundabout at Chew Moor Lane's junction with Bolton Road in Westhoughton, Bolton, at 5.15am.Firefighters and North West Ambulance Service also attended.In a statement, police said: "A 92-year-old woman was inside the property at the time and suffered serious leg injuries."She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition."A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault."He also received hospital treatment for a head injury."