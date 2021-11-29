An elderly man has been left with serious injuries after he was 'viscously' attacked with a metal bar in Wigan.

Police have issued bodycam footage of a man they would like to speak following the assault, which occurred shortly before 9:15pm on 27 November on Warrington Road.

The offender is said to have knocked on the 'vulnerable' man's door and, when the victim answered, hit him with a metal bar.

The man, in his late 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

Bodycam footage of a man police would like to speak to in relation to the assault. Credit: GMP

Officers called to the incident arrived at the property and found a suspect, however, following a brief struggle, he fled the scene.

Greater Manchester Police say enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Detective Constable David Law, of GMP Wigan's Criminal Investigation Division, said: "This was a vicious attack on an elderly and vulnerable man who was unable to defend himself.

"We would now like to speak to the man in these images. If anyone has any information that could help us to identify this man please get in touch with police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, if able, at www.gmp.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident log number 3002 of 27/11/21.