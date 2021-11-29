Kendal Calling will take place at Lowther Deer Park from 29 July to 31 July 2022. Credit: PA

Kendal Calling will return in 2022 with headliners including Stereophonics and Craig David after cancelling two years in a row due to the pandemic.

The annual music festival at Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith in the Lake District, last took place in July 2019.

Festival organisers have now released the line-up for next year's event, which is scheduled to take place from 29 July to 31 July, with more than 100 acts taking to the fields.

Scottish singer Amy McDonald and Craig David MBE are among the Kendal Calling line-up. Credit: PA

Britpop band Supergrass and dance music project Hacienda Classical feature among the headliners.

The Streets, The Wombats, The Kooks, The Vaccines, Tom Grennan, Gabrielle and Amy Macdonald are also among the line-up.

Festival co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said the event had been "three years in the making".

They added: "Organising festivals is never easy, yet despite the false starts and setbacks encountered we have never been more geared up as we prepare for the festival of a lifetime.

"We are so very proud to announce our largest bill to date, keeping as many of those favourites you all booked for many moons ago while adding a bunch of big acts we have been working to bring to the fields for many years.

"It's a marvellous medley of our favourite musicians and we're so very excited to share them with you."

Stereophonics are headlining Kendal Calling this year. Credit: PA

They added: "There's truly something for everyone at Kendal Calling next year, and we can't wait to be together, finally, once again!"

The Welsh band Stereophonics, led by Kelly Jones, said: "We played Kendall Calling in 2017. It's a great festival on a beautiful site with a fantastic crowd.

"We really enjoyed playing it back then and we can't wait to headline the Saturday night next summer. See you there!"

Comedians Bill Bailey and Marcus Brigstocke will also make an appearance at next year's festival.

Kendal Calling takes place at Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith. Credit: PA

Last year, Kendal Calling bosses cancelled their 2021 edition, slamming a lack of guidance over the reopening process for live music and the absence of a Government-backed insurance scheme in case of cancellations.

Organisers said cancelling in 2020 had been "sad but understandable" but that doing the same for the 2021 event was both "heart-breaking" and "infuriating"

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.