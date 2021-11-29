Manchester United confirm Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager

Manchester United has confirmed Ralf Rangnick has its interim manager.

The 63-year-old German's appointment will last until the end of the season, when he will then continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.

Ralf Rangnick said: "I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

"The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience."

All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfill their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Ralf Rangnick

Rangnick continued: "I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis."

Manchester United say Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the First Team until Rangnick, who is currently the director of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, can finalise his work visa.

Fans say the appointment is "the first step in the right direction".

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said: "Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football.

"He was our number one candidate for Interim Manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

"Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role."

He added that the club wanted to thank Lokomotiv Moscow for their co-operation.

The appointment has been met positively by former players of the club, including Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand who both tweeted their support.

Following rumours Rangnick could be appointed to the position Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his expected arrival at Manchester United was 'not good news for other teams'.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked from his position as manager in November after 11 years at the club. Credit: PA Images

Rangnick's appointment comes after former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager following a dismal run of results.

The Norwegian was under increasing pressure following humiliating home defeats to bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

A 4-1 defeat to struggling Watford capped off a run of form that ultimately broke the Manchester United board's faith in Solskjaer, who is seen as a club legend for 11 years of service as a striker there.

Following the sacking, Solskjaer said he accepted he paid the price for not being able to "take the next step".