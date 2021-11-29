After an avalanche of interest and suggestions, Lancashire Council has given hilarious names to its new fleet of gritters.

Many have been out keeping the roads and pavements safe for use overnight as temperatures dipped below freezing in the North West.

The council was snowed under with name suggestions for the new additions, that have already joined the region's fleet of 45 wagons.

Sir David Attenborough (Sir David Attenbrrrrough) and Preston's Wallace and Grommit (Wall-ice & Grommit) are also part of the fleet. Credit: PA

Judges have whittled down the list of wintry wonders, with Sir David Attenbrrrrough, Bobby Snowball and Wall-ice & Grommit making the cut.

Here's the full list of brrr-illiant names:

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Sir David Attenbrrrrough

Aunty Freeze

Melton John (Elton John)

One of the gritters has been named after comedian Bobby Ball, who died of Covid complications in 2020. Credit: ITV News

Bobby Snowball (The Bobby Ball Foundation)

Freezy Rider

Snow Be Gone Kenobi (Star Wars)

Snowella de Vil

Wall-ice and Gromit (Wallace and Gromit)

You can track the gritters here.