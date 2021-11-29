Sir David Attenbrrrrough and Bobby Snowball join Lancashire's gritters as temperatures plummet

Snow Be Gone Kenobi and Aunty Freeze were among the 'best in snow'. Credit: PA

After an avalanche of interest and suggestions, Lancashire Council has given hilarious names to its new fleet of gritters.

Many have been out keeping the roads and pavements safe for use overnight as temperatures dipped below freezing in the North West.

The council was snowed under with name suggestions for the new additions, that have already joined the region's fleet of 45 wagons.

Sir David Attenborough (Sir David Attenbrrrrough) and Preston's Wallace and Grommit (Wall-ice & Grommit) are also part of the fleet. Credit: PA

Judges have whittled down the list of wintry wonders, with Sir David Attenbrrrrough, Bobby Snowball and Wall-ice & Grommit making the cut.

Here's the full list of brrr-illiant names:

  • Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

  • Sir David Attenbrrrrough

  • Aunty Freeze

  • Melton John (Elton John)

One of the gritters has been named after comedian Bobby Ball, who died of Covid complications in 2020. Credit: ITV News

You can track the gritters here.

Thousands of homes in the North West still without power following Storm Arwen
Storm Arwen: Guests trapped in Britain's highest pub for third night
WATCH: Shocking video shows havoc wreaked by Storm Arwen in Formby