Sir David Attenbrrrrough and Bobby Snowball join Lancashire's gritters as temperatures plummet
After an avalanche of interest and suggestions, Lancashire Council has given hilarious names to its new fleet of gritters.
Many have been out keeping the roads and pavements safe for use overnight as temperatures dipped below freezing in the North West.
The council was snowed under with name suggestions for the new additions, that have already joined the region's fleet of 45 wagons.
Judges have whittled down the list of wintry wonders, with Sir David Attenbrrrrough, Bobby Snowball and Wall-ice & Grommit making the cut.
Here's the full list of brrr-illiant names:
Gritty Gritty Bang Bang
Sir David Attenbrrrrough
Aunty Freeze
Melton John (Elton John)
Bobby Snowball (The Bobby Ball Foundation)
Freezy Rider
Snow Be Gone Kenobi (Star Wars)
Snowella de Vil
Wall-ice and Gromit (Wallace and Gromit)
You can track the gritters here.