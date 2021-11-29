A man who died in an industrial accident in Blackburn had a "generous spirit", his family has said.

Connor Borthwick, 22, from Wigan, suffered fatal injuries after the accident, which occurred at a business premises on Bruce Street on Thursday 25 November.

He has been described as having "boundless energy" and was loved by his friends and family members.

In a statement, Mr Borthwick’s family said: “Our son and brother, Connor, was a light that shone brightly, if only for 22 years.

“His boundless energy and generous spirit enriched the lives of whoever he met. He loved his friends and family.

“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received since his death.

"It is a real testament to the way he touched so many people’s lives in a positive way and enriched ours beyond measure. We will miss him so much.”

Lancashire Police has launched a joint investigation into the circumstances of the incident with the Health and Safety Executive.