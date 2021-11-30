Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 1 - Aba Graham.

It's the 1st of December and that means we're opening the first door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Aba Graham.

Aba runs Ebony and Ivory in Stockport. Credit: ITV News

She is the founder of Ebony and Ivory Community Organisation in Stockport.

She's dedicated her life to raising the aspirations of young people from African and Caribbean backgrounds.

The organisation helps with education, homework clubs and even supplies food to those in need.

