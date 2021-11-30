Play video

New Covid-19 rules and restrictions have been imposed in the Isle of Man following the increasing concern around the new Omicron variant.

The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, Alfred Cannan, announced that the Island would increase its 'Covid-19 alert level' to level 2, meaning national restrictions have be implemented.

He said that the new rules would come into effect from 4:00am on Tuesday 30th November.

What are the new rules?

Face coverings are mandatory on public transport and in health and care settings.

The government 'expects' everyone to wear face coverings in schools and shops.

All international travellers who are fully vaccinated and who are arriving from outside the Common Travel Area must have a PCR test within 48-hours of arriving on the Isle of Man.

Travellers from within the Common Travel Area – regardless of their vaccination status – will have take a lateral flow test within 12 hours of arrival on the Isle of Man.

They will be required to make a clear statement as to their 'intent' and understanding of the new requirement on their landing form.

If someone tests positive for the new Omicron variant, their family must isolate for 10 days.

What are the 'Covid-19 Alert Levels' for the Isle of Man?

Level 1 - Targeted Intervention - personal responsibility for helping to keep cases down within manageable levels, with targeted interventions throughout Winter.

Level 2 - National Intervention - increase in national mitigations.

Level 3 - Legal Intervention - the things the Island must be prepared to do, but aim to avoid through increased responses at level 1 and 2.

642 The number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

66 The number of people who have died with Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

Anyone wishing to enter the Isle of Man is required to fill out a landing form, regardless of residency or vaccination status.

More information on the new Covid-19 rules in the Isle of Man can be found here.