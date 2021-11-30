Play video

Established 25 years ago in Waterloo, Liverpool, Will Twentyman's famous barber shop certainly isn’t hair today and gone tomorrow.

But when you're trying to do some filming and getting a wig to fall off as part of a 'hair-raising' gag, you don't always get it right first time - as I discovered!

In a barber’s shop fit for a king, Will plies his trade having cut a billion barnets over the years, and listened to customers woes, worries and dreams.

And now, he has written a book called the 'The Twentyman: Battle of Waterloo' of weird, wonderful and heartbreaking stories he has listened to over the years.

"The way we've got the shop set up, with the cubicles, it's like confession," he said. "It's been a fantastic journey."

The 55-year-old has taken writing the book seriously, with nothing chopped out.

He said: "I don't possess a tremendous education, but what I do have is a good memory and my recall is very accurate. I started writing them down a long time ago."All proceeds will go to the Alzeimer’s Society in memory of his dad Geoff Twentyman, a footballer who played a 184 games for Liverpool FC in the 1950s.

The charity is close to Will's heart as his dad suffered from the disease for 12 years, before passing away in 2004.

His son, Hal, works alongside his dad to makes it very much a family affair. Whether it is beard trimming or that cut to give you that extra clip of confidence, everyone is made to feel welcome.

He said: "I think I'm very fortunate to be in a position where I get paid for something that I enjoy doing. Every day is different.

"If you can have guys coming in who are a little bit dour and you can lift them, and get a handshake at the end of the job, you know you've made it worthwhile - and that's all that matters."

With father and son cutting in perfect harmony there are definitely no split ends here.