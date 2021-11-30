Ray Kennedy: Liverpool legend dies aged 70

Liverpool FC and England legend Ray Kennedy has died aged 70.

Kennedy, who suffered from Parkinson's disease for 35 years, was a key figure in the Reds team that dominated both English and European football in the 1970s.

He was at the club for seven and a half years, making 393 appearances and scoring 72 goals.

During his time Kennedy, from Seaton Delaval in the North East, won five league championships, three European Cups, one League Cup, a UEFA Cup and a European Super Cup.

Kennedy's arrival at Liverpool from Arsenal in July 1974 was overshadowed by the news Bill Shankly, the manager who had signed him, announced his departure from Anfield on the same day.

While initially brought in as a forward, Kennedy was transformed into a midfielder by Shankly's successor Bob Paisley, with his progress earning him 20 England caps while at Liverpool.

Two of Kennedy's most famous goals for the club came in the European Cup, scoring the second in the memorable 3-1 quarter-final win over St Etienne in 1977 and notching at Bayern Munich to win the 1981 semi-final on away goals.

Ray Kennedy won five First Division titles, three European Cups, the UEFA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his seven years. Credit: PA Images

Kennedy left Anfield to join Swansea City in January 1982 but he received another championship medal after playing enough games in the first half of the season Liverpool won the First Division again.

The latter period of Kennedy’s career was affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Liverpool and Arsenal held a testimonial match in his honour at Highbury in 1991, with Paisley saying Kennedy was, “In my view he was one of Liverpool's greatest players and probably the most underrated", in his autobiography.