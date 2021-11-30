Play video

Video report by Dan Salisbury Jones.

After years of watching on from the sidelines, male netballers are about to take centre stage.

Next weekend, for the first time, men’s teams are taking part in a tournament with Britain’s elite women Superleague sides.

Ahead of the Rise Again Festival, I went to see Manchester’s Spartans men train. This is completely new to me as I’d never before seen men play the sport.

It is very fast, technically impressive and there’s a surprising amount of semi-legal contact.

You can tell that some of these guys come from backgrounds playing football and rugby.

Whilst this is an original experience for most, it’s nothing new to the former England Roses Head Coach who is also watching on.

Tracey Neville

Tracey Neville said: “Men have always been in my training environment. So when I was a player, we’ve got probably 12 of the best netballers in the country together. To get them physiological match-ups, to get that competitiveness is a real challenge, so actually involving the men is a real plus for netball.”

It’s not just in elite environments either. Men’s netball is growing fast, with 20,000 said to be playing the sport in England.

But most boys stop playing once they leave Primary School. Tracey says she never played it with her footballer brothers Phil and Gary. She believes that was down to the barriers that existed in society and hopes future families will think differently.

“We have to overstep that barrier, we have to show that we’re engaging with the other gender and make netball what it is. A gender-neutral sport,” she said.

Captain of NW Spartans is Caswell Palmer, in contrast to the Nevilles, he got into the sport through playing with his sisters.

Caswell Palmer is Spartans' captain.

When he got the call about taking part in the December pre-season tournament at Belle Vue, it was more precious than any Christmas party invite.

“I had to say yes! It’s a huge opportunity for us, not only as a Spartans men’s club but for male netball as a whole.

“A lot of men will look at it and say it’s easy. I’d implore them to come down and have a go and see how easy it is for them because trust me, it’s not. It’s very technical.”

Manchester Thunder, where Neville is now Performance Operations Director, is hosting the two-day festival next weekend.