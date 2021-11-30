Many university staff across the North West are set to strike against falling pay, worsening working conditions and pension cuts.

The action will take place over three consecutive days - from 1 to 3 December - at 58 universities across the UK, halting lectures and tuition at the country’s largest universities.

In Greater Manchester, more than 100,000 postgraduate and undergraduate students will have their studies disrupted, with strikes taking place at all four of the city's universities.

The University and College Union (UCU), which represents staff at institutions across the UK, has demanded:

a £2,500 pay increase for members

an end to "pay injustice"

an end to zero-hours contracts

action to tackle workloads

All four of Manchester's universities will be taking part in the strike. Credit: PA

Which universities in the North West will be taking part in the strike?

University of Central Lancashire (striking over pay and working conditions only)

University of Lancaster (Striking over both pay and pensions)

University of Liverpool (Striking over both pay and pensions)

Liverpool Hope University (striking over pay and working conditions only)

Universities of Manchester (striking over pay and working conditions only)

Salford University (striking over pay and working conditions only)

Manchester Metropolitan (striking over pay and working conditions only)

Royal Northern College of Music (striking over pay and working conditions only)

A member of UCU chants slogans while holding a placard, February 2020. Credit: PA

Picket lines will be held outside main university entrances on each of the three strike days.

In November, UCU say members at institutions across the UK backed strike action in two separate ballots, one over pension cuts and one over pay & working conditions

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "It is deeply regrettable that staff have been forced into taking industrial action again, but sadly university bosses have shown little interest in negotiating in good faith and addressing the serious concerns of staff over falling pay, massive pension cuts, equality pay gaps and the rampant use of insecure contracts.

"The truth is that staff are asking for the bare minimum in a sector awash with money. But sadly, the only time vice chancellors seem to listen is when staff take action, and those leading our universities should not underestimate their determination to change this sector for the better."