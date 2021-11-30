A Team GB Olympian has said she is heartbroken after the death of her brother who died after an industrial accident in Blackburn.

Connor Borthwick, 22, from Wigan, died after becoming trapped in machinery last Thursday afternoon (November 25).

His sister, high jumper Emily Borthwick, who represented Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, has paid tribute to his life.

Connor was died after an industrial accident at the age of 22. Credit: Lancashire Police

The 24-year-old athlete said: "We are completely heartbroken. You are and always will be our shining light.

"I will continue to make you proud. I will miss you every second of every day. I will love you until eternity. Until we meet again my darling baby brother. I’m so sorry.

"As a family we have created a fundraising page to raise money for two charities very close to Con and us. Alzheimer’s Society and Down’s Syndrome Association.

"Please find the link in my bio if you would like to donate. Thank you."

Lancashire Police has launched a joint investigation into the circumstances of the incident with the Health and Safety Executive.

In a tribute issued, Connor's family said he ‘enriched’ their lives ‘beyond measure’ and was a shining light.

They said: “We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received since his death.

"It is a real testament to the way he touched so many people’s lives in a positive way and enriched ours beyond measure. We will miss him so much.”

Wigan Harriers Athletic Club also paid tribute to Connor, adding: "Connor will be fondly remembered as part of the Harriers family, a great athlete, competitor and team player helping the Club achieve numerous League titles.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darren, Mandy, Emily and all Connor's extended family and friends at this sad time."

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser set up in Connor's name, the link can be found here.