CCTV footage shows the moment Lee Barnett opened fire on an innocent student

Two brothers have been jailed after an innocent student was shot in the face following an argument.

Lee Barnett has been sentenced to 28 years in prison and his brother Neil Barnett was jailed for seven years and two months.

Neil Barnett was also given an extended license period of three years after being classed as a dangerous offender.

It followed a dispute that escalated to an innocent student being shot in the face.

Neil Barnett had gotten into an argument with a group of teenagers at Morrisons in Brierfield shortly before 7:00pm on March 20th 2021.

He was then followed into an alleyway where a fight broke out.

When he got back onto his feet he called his brother Lee Barnett who made his way to his brother from Burnley.

On arrival, the group who had earlier fought with Neil Barnett ran in different directions including innocent bystanders who had nothing to do with the earlier disputes.

One was a 19-year-old who was split up from his friends and was then held down by an axe-wielding Neil Barnett.

Lee Barnett then shot the 19-year-old at close range with a shotgun causing serious injuries to his face, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Lee Barnett fired the shotgun after his brother knocked him to the ground. Credit: Lancashire Police

Lee and Neil Barnett were then arrested the following day at Burnley Recycling Centre and charged with attempted murder.

Appearing before a Judge at Burnley Crown Court earlier this year Lee Barnett pleaded guilty to attempted murder and Neil Barnett pleaded guilty to Section 18 Wounding.

The level of violence used by Lee and Neil Barnett was shocking, completely disproportionate and could have easily resulted in the death of an innocent young man. I hope these sentences send out the strong message that violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Lancashire, and that we will work with our colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service to bring those responsible to justice. DCI Jane Webb, Lancashire Police Major Investigation Team

The victim thanked the police force in a statement.