Video report by Andrew Misra, ITV News.

Engineers are continuing to work round the clock to get electricity back on for people in parts of Cumbria and Lancashire.

A helicopter is being used to assess damage to power lines from above as many face another night without heat or light.

Around 30,000 homes across the UK are still without power after Storm Arwen 'dismantled' the region's power network.

Electricity North West say they are continuing to make progress, but more remote areas around Haverthwaite and Coniston are expected to be without power until Friday.

Engineers work on restoring power to villages and towns affected by power outages caused by severe weather. Credit: Electricity North West

Just short of 900 separate incidents of damage were reported after strong winds and snow left devastation across the region last Friday.

Engineers have described the damage as the "worst they have ever seen" and have drafted in more people to help restore supplies in Lancashire and Cumbria.

Food vans and community hubs have been also been deployed to towns and villages to help those who need it.

Stephanie Trubshaw, from Electricity North West, said: ““We’re continuing to source more engineers from across the country each day as we work to restore power supplies to customers as quickly as possible.

“Today, hundreds of engineers are continuing work and we’re also using a helicopter to help us conduct surveys of the overhead power network.

“We’re also continuing to coordinate a multi-agency response including blue light services, the NHS, local councils and other support bodies to assist those customers who need additional support.”

112,000 properties in the North West have been impacted by Storm Arwen.

94% of customers have had their power restored power, say Electricity North West.

Thousands of homes were left without power after Storm Arwen. Credit: ITV News

The leader of Cumbria County Council, Stewart Young, urged local MPs to put pressure on the Government to do more.

He said: "We are grateful to all engineers and staff working for Electricity North West who are working hard to repair significant damage across the network.

"Despite their efforts and working around the clock, thousands of homes and businesses have now been without electricity for six days.

"People are struggling to keep warm and this ongoing power outage is putting lives at risk."

Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will make a statement on the situation in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

My property is still without power. Where can I find information?

Customers without power are encouraged to check www.enwl.co.uk and Electricity North West’s social media channels for updates.

For more information about the location of food vans, please visit www.enwl.co.uk/StormArwen.