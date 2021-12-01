'It means the world to me': Jimmy McGovern nominated for Freedom of Liverpool

Jimmy McGovern has told us "it means the world" to be nominated for the Freedom of Liverpool.

The screenwriter is being recognised for his award-winning career, including his documentary on the Hillsborough disaster.

Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of the tragedy, is also being given the honour.

Jimmy McGovern spoke to Gamal Fahnbulleh and said he was "thrilled" to be nominated for the award.

He said: "It's a city that means so much to me," he said, describing Liverpudlians as "the finest people in the world."

In a career spanning 30 years, the 72-year old has won awards including an international Emmy and the Royal Television Society's lifetime achievement award.

He says this latest accolade is particularly special, as it's from his home city.

Jimmy said: "I've been very fortunate in that I've won awards in the past, and those awards are precious to me, but this one is even more precious because it's come from the people I've grown up with. It's very special."

The 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster Andrew Devine will also be given the Freedom of Liverpool.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool Councillor Mary Rasmussen said: "There is something wonderful and poetic that full council will receive the nomination for Freedom of Liverpool for Jimmy McGovern on the same day as Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster.

"We all know how much Hillsborough means to Jimmy, not just professionally, but on a human level too, and we all know how much happiness it will bring him to see that his nomination will be forever connected with all those that were unlawfully killed that day.

"I'm sure their families and the survivors, whose story he strove so hard to tell when no-one wanted to listen, will be delighted too."