A man has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Xavier Wynter, 18 of no fixed abode has been charged with the murder of Rhamero West in September.

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 1 December 2021.

Rhamero West, from South Manchester, was stabbed multiple times on Norton Street in Trafford on Thursday 9 September.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has previously been charged with his murder.