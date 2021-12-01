McGuinness reunites with Honda for milestone return to the 2022 Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness has announced his return to the Isle of Man TT races, reuniting with his old team Honda Racing UK.
McGuinness is set to make his 100th TT race start, while Honda are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 'Fireblade' motorbike.
The 'Morecambe Missile' is no stranger to the racing team having won 12 of the 20 TT wins on the CBR1000RR Fireblade.
Joining McGuinness on the startline for Honda will be TT newcomer, Glenn Irwin.
The four-time North West 200 Superbike-race winner was due to make his TT debut in 2020, but that was delayed after two years without the event.
Honda continues to hold the accolade for the most successful manufacturer in the history of the Isle of Man TT with 189 total wins, 65 ahead of the competition.
The Isle of Man TT has been cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Manx government has said they have every intention on continuing with the event for 2022.
Organisers are gearing up for the racing fortnight starting on Sunday 29th May and finishing with the Senior TT Race on Friday 10th June 2022.
