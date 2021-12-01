A mum from Oldham is facing a desperate battle to get her hands on the only food her autistic daughter will eat.

Emma Armstrong's daughter Libby Crossfield will only eat two foods - Aldi's own brand of Weetabix and its organic Mamia baby food, either spaghetti bolognese or spaghetti with tomato and mozzarella sauce.

Mum-of-three Emma has always kept well stocked up on the products as she knows that Libby, who has profound social and communication difficulties and suffers from sensory issues, will refuse to eat anything else.

But with supermarkets struggling with certain supplies, she's down to her last few tubs and only has enough to last until lunchtime on Saturday, which is Libby's fourth birthday.

Worried that Libby will be left with just the wheat cereal in her diet, Emma has been doing all she can to source the items, but to no avail.

As well as travelling around Aldi stores across Greater Manchester to check for stock and leave her number with managers, she's been in touch with the manufacturer to establish when the retailer was due its next delivery.

Family and friends have been on the hunt too, including Emma's sister Adele, whose tweet has been shared more than 200 times - with strangers as far as Aberdeen and Northern Ireland checking their own stores for stock.

And it's a lot more serious than Libby just not having the food she likes on her birthday.

Aldi baby food Credit: MEN media

Emma says eating wheat cereal alone will leave the youngster poorly and malnourished and if she has a period without the baby food, she may struggle to reintroduce it to Libby's diet.

"Libby has never eaten a solid food and is still spoon fed by an adult," said Emma, from Failsworth.

"She used to eat more of a variety of baby food but this has decreased to these particular foods. My concern is that if this food is taken away from her diet for a time I won’t be able to reintroduce it, this will lead to malnutrition and eventually we could end up with tube feeding or peg feeding."

She said: "Aldi say they can't tell me where it's in stock and won't give me the contact numbers for all the stores so I've been driving round to them all and giving them my phone number saying 'please call me if stock arrives'.

"It might seem like a small issue to some people but we're just hitting a brick wall.

"Aldi are not helping at all other than a standard response. I know they have the stock, the manufacturer told me it arrived from France at the weekend. I just need them to get some to me."

Emma is hoping to source the items from Aldi and organise a regular supply of the products to her local store.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear that Emma hasn’t been able to find our Mamia dishes in store. We are working hard with our supplier to deliver Libby’s favourite Mamia dishes to her directly in time for her big birthday.”