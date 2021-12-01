A teenage boy charged with the murder of 12-year-old Ava White has appeared at Liverpool Crown Court.

Ava had been in Liverpool city centre with friends on the evening of November 25 when she was stabbed. She was transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she died.

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via videolink from a secure facility on Wednesday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ava White was fatally stabbed in Liverpool city centre.

The 14-year-old spoke only to confirm his name during the 15-minute hearing.

The Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary QC said a plea and trial preparation hearing would be held on 18 February 2022, when the boy will be invited to enter his pleas to the charges.

The judge said the trial could happen on 16 May 2022, and that it was likely to last two to three weeks.

Three other boys, aged between 13 and 15, were also arrested and have been conditionally bailed as police inquiries continue.

Police would like to speak to this van owner in connection with Ava's death.

Merseyside Police say Ava was involved in a "verbal argument" which led to an assault involving a knife in the city centre before the light switch-on.

Police issued an image of a van which they believe may have been occupied by key witnesses to Ava's death.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said on Sunday: “We’re continuing to support Ava’s family, and they have requested that their privacy continues to be respected at this difficult time.

“It’s also vitally important as we continue the investigation that nobody posts comments or names on social media which could potentially impact upon us getting justice for Ava’s family.

"Please trust us that we are doing all we can to investigate and update people on this tragic incident, and we do not want anything to jeopardise this".

Ms Coombs urged anyone who captured the incident or aftermath to send images or footage to the force online.