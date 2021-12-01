Omicron variant detected in various locations across the North West

Play video

With reports from our region of more cases of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus there are fears about what this means for the next few weeks and the run up to Christmas. Political correspondent Lise McNally has this report.

A number of new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in the North West in the last 24 hours.

Below is a list of the locations known to have the new variant in the North West:

Bolton

Two 'highly probable' cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Bolton, according to the Council.

They have not be confirmed by a laboratory, but Bolton Council has reiterated a precautionary message.

Those who have tested positive are linked and members of their households are being retested and are in self-isolation.

Bolton Council's Director of Public Health has encouraged everyone to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces and to isolate immediately if people have symptoms.

Use a lateral flow test before socialising, and ideally test twice a week especially if going into workplaces or shopping, meet outdoors if you can as it is safer, and open a window to let in fresh air if you meet indoors. And if you can work from home, please do so. Dr Helen Lowey, Director of Public Health at Bolton Council

Credit: PA

Lancaster

A case of the variant has been confirmed in the area of Lancaster.

UK Health Security Agency is working with Lancashire County Council's public health team and Lancaster City Council to identify contacts of the individual, who is self-isolating.

All contacts of the individual will be followed up and requested to isolate and get tested as necessary, regardless of their vaccine status.

We have more work to do to understand what, if any, spread of the new variant within the local community may have occurred and limit the opportunity for any further spread. Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health for Lancashire

To find out how to access lateral flow and PCR tests in the Lancaster City Council area, visit: https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/coronavirus-information/covid-testing.

Shoppers wear masks in Liverpool. Credit: PA

Liverpool

The first case of the Omicron variant in the North West was detected in Liverpool on Tuesday 30th November.

The director of public health in Liverpool, Professor Matt Ashton, said the news was 'concerning' but not a surprise due to the variant being 'more transmittable.'

From Tuesday 30 November at 4am masks were made mandatory in many places, including public transport and supermarkets.

Shoppers wearing face masks in Liverpool. Credit: PA Images

Around 22 cases of Omicron variant have been identified in the UK so far, and that number is expected to rocket in the coming days.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it would be "very sensible" for people to check their Covid status with a quick-result lateral flow test before attending festive parties, especially if there will be a lot of people attending.

Listen to ITV News' Covid-19 podcast.