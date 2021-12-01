Two pensioners have died after being hit by a car in Southport.The incident took place on Lulworth Road, in Birkdale, at around 4.35pm on Tuesday 30 November.Police were called to a report of a collision involving a white Audi A3 and two female pedestrians.Emergency services attended and the two women, aged in their 70s and 80s, were taken to hospital where they died from their injuries. Their next of kin have been informed.The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact police.Sergeant Mat Shaw, of Merseyside Police, said: “An investigation has been launched into this tragic incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.“Similarly, if you were driving in the Lulworth Road area at the time and have any dashcam footage, please review it and get in touch if you see anything. Information you hold could be vital our enquiries.”Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 21000831536.