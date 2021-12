Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 2 - Mike Palmer

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Mike Palmer - or you may know him as one of the Three Dads Walking.

Mike formed part of the 3 Dads Walking, with Tim Owen (left) and Andy Airey (right).

Mike's daughter Beth was just 17 when she took her own life.

He completed a 300 mile walk with two other dads who also lost their daughters to suicide to raise awareness of the issue.

See our Advent Heroes from 2020 here.