Play video

Our correspondent Andy Bonner has the latest.

The health service in the North West says it is poised for a new wave of Covid-19 infections caused by the new variant.

A number of cases of the strain, named Omicron, have been confirmed in the region over the last 24 hours, including in Lancaster, Bolton and Liverpool.

Medical professionals say vaccinations are still our best bet as concern grows over the variant, which is said to be more transmittable.

The hospital's medical director admits there will be challenges ahead.

Even before Omicron was detected, plans at Arrowe Park Hospital, on the Wirral, were in place to deal with increase in Covid and flu cases, plus more children catching RSV.

The hospital's medical director admits there will be challenges ahead. Dr Nicola Stevenson said: "It's a delicate balance between making sure we keep those patients separated and treat them equally.

"We've got dedicated teams making sure that flow through the hospital is maintained so that we can keep enough beds free for people who are coming in through the front door.

"We work really well with our partners to make sure, importantly, that people who do not need to be in hospital are getting out."

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health for Lancashire County Council.

As more cases emerge across the North West, health bosses say more and more is being learned about the new variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health for Lancashire, said: "It looks as if we are going to see a wave of reinfections or new infections.

"But we are yet to find out whether this is going to cause severe disease or indeed escape the vaccine that's already here.

"The vaccine does work for Delta, and if we can all take our precautions, including vaccines, we can keep ourselves safe and well."

12 million doses have been given out in the North West, including the first two million boosters.

On 8 December, it will be one year since the vaccination programme began.

In the North West, more than 12 million doses have been given out in the time since, including the first two million boosters vaccines.

The Prime Minister has urged people not to cancel their christmas parties, despite the variant spreading. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, warnings that cancellations of Christmas parties caused by fears over the new variant will be disastrous for the hospitality sector already struggling to recover lost business.

But, despite some confusion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans.

Businesses in the North West, keen to make up lost revenue, are already feeling the ripples of this new variant.

Venues who are scheduled to host Christmas parties have already started receiving cancellations as people change their plans.

Noppamas Nakornjarupong, from Boonak Restaurant in Blackpool, said: "We have been impacted already. We expect to make more money for the Christmas period. But at the moment, I don't think so."

Headteacher, Stuart Beeley.

At Wellington School in Alttincham, they say they're ready for any changes to Covid guidance.

Headteacher, Stuart Beeley, said:"These young people miss a lot of school time over the last two years.

"I think that the powers that be would work with those to make sure they don't miss any more school time moving forward. But of course, the health of the general public is a priority."

Health bosses are reminding people to work together and continue taking precautions to avoid infection rates getting out of control.

Listen to ITV News' Coronavirus podcast for the latest.