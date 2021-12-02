Warning: some pictures in this article maybe distressing

Two men who let puppies suffer after they were subjected to the 'cruel' and illegal practice of ear-cropping have been banned from keeping animals.

Leslie Christopherson and Calum Reid, both from Liverpool, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to two bull breed dogs when they appeared before Liverpool Magistrates’s Court.

The RSPCA investigated reports from a concerned member of the public, who said Christopherson was in possession of puppies with cropped ears.

It is illegal in the UK under the Animal Welfare Act to crop an animal's ears, unless it is carried out for medical reasons.

Ear-cropping is a painful cosmetic procedure carried out using a knife or razor blade to make the dogs look fiercer.

Ear-cropping is illegal in the UK. Credit: RSPCA

When Inspector Naomi Norris responded to the report, she said: “Both had cropped ears that looked quite freshly done. They were red and sore looking and I could see bits of stitching that just looked like cotton.

"There was something clumped around the ears, that he later told me was talcum powder and the ears appeared infected.

“He confirmed there had been no veterinary treatment and said “I know the ears are illegal, I’m looking after them for a mate.”

He said Reid was the owner of the puppies. Reid told RSPCA officers that he bought the dogs with their ears already cropped and did not know the procedure was illegal.

Both dogs - a female called April and a male called Blue - were seized and taken for veterinary treatment at the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

The vet who examined the puppies said: “In my opinion Blue and April have been caused to suffer as a consequence of having their ears cropped.

"Suffering will have been experienced by these animals via mechanisms of pain and irritation for a period of at least five days, possibly longer.”

One of the dogs found with cropped ears in Liverpool. Credit: RSPCA

Both dogs have recovered and are now in the care of the RSPCA. They will be available for rehoming soon.

As well as the two year ban on keeping all animals Christopherson was also given a eight-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to do 20 rehabilitation days, 100 hours unpaid work and was fined £200 costs and £78 victim surcharge.

Reid was given a three year ban on keeping all animals and was a one-year community order, pay £250 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Naomi said: “Dogs should never be mutilated for cosmetic purposes and ear cropping can actually be detrimental to their health, behaviour and welfare."

The animal charity has urged people to never to buy a dog with cropped ears and to report any concerns about ear cropping to the RSPCA by calling 0300 1234 999.