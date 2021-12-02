The crowd joined together for a minute's applause in memory of Ava White, who was fatally stabbed in Liverpool. Credit: PA

Football fans have paid tribute to schoolgirl Ava White who was stabbed and killed in Liverpool city centre.

The 12-year-old girl was attacked with a knife, following a "verbal argument", on the evening of 25 November. She was taken to Alder Hey Hospital, but died shortly after.

In her memory, Everton and Liverpool fans joined in a round of applause in the 12th minute of the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

A banner supporting the No More Knives campaign, after the death of Ava White, is unveiled in the stands before the Merseyside Derby. Credit: PA

A banner featuring both club's badges and anti-knives message 'no more knives in our city' was also displayed from the stands during the game.

After the match, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold wore a t-shirt with Ava's name on while celebrating their 4-1 win.

A teenage boy, aged 14, has been charged with Ava White's murder and is expected to stand trial next May.